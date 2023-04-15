76°F
Local Nevada

Authorities investigating fatal Pahrump crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 15, 2023 - 1:02 pm
 
Updated April 15, 2023 - 1:59 pm
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)
(Nye County Sheriff's Office)

The Nye County Sheriff’s office reported a fatal accident Saturday on Highway 160 at Homestead Road, a major Pahrump intersection.

The sheriff’s office posted a message about the accident on Twitter at 10:30 a.m. saying deputies were at the scene and that southbound lanes on the highway would be closed “for an extended period of time.”

The office advised motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The Nevada Highway Patrol said the accident was first reported at 10:16 a.m.

Savanna Engel, an employee of the Smoke-N-Head vape shop about a quarter of a mile north of the accident site, said a customer told her the crash involved a motorcycle and a truck.

As of 1:15 p.m., from her vantage point at the store, Engel said it looked like traffic was open in both directions of the highway.

Additional details about the crash and the victim were not immediately available.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

