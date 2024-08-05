Authorities probe alleged racist incident caught on video in Virginia City

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it says are concerning reports and video of an alleged racist incident that occurred in Virginia City on Friday.

You can see remains of a homestead at Red Rock. What’s its story?

Being pulled by steam engine #18, the Virginia & Truckee train pulls into the station in Virginia City on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2010. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Cathleen Allison)

The 14-mile ride on the historic V&T Railroad from Carson City to Virginia City, Nev., is a popular tourist attraction delivering visitors to downtown Virginia City. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/Cathleen Allison)

The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what it says are concerning reports and video of an alleged racist incident that occurred in Virginia City on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a video on TikTok in which a man alleges that a white man made racist statements toward him in Virginia City.

“We at the sheriff’s office do not condone or support racism, inequality, or hate speech,” the department stated in a news release.

“All reports to the Storey County Sheriff’s Office are investigated thoroughly and treated seriously,” the release said. “A case has been pulled regarding this incident and is being investigated. We thank each and every one of you for your patience while the investigation is being finished. “

On Monday, Gov. Joe Lombardo wrote on X that he was “concerned and disappointed” by the incident in response to a statement that those in the video had been identified.

I’m concerned and disappointed by this incident in Virginia City this weekend. Racism and hate have no place in Nevada - this behavior must be condemned in the strongest terms possible. We take pride in our rich, diverse history, and we’ll always be a place where all are welcome. https://t.co/tHYFKreDYk — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) August 5, 2024

“Racism and hate have no place in Nevada - this behavior must be condemned in the strongest terms possible,” the governor’s post stated. “We take pride in our rich, diverse history, and we’ll always be a place where all are welcome.”

The Virginia City Tourism Commission also released a statement condemning the incident, which it called “hateful and racist” and underscoring that the commission finds “this behavior abhorrent and inexcusable” and “stands against any acts of hatred or violence.”

The video was taken by a Black man, not visible in the video, who said he was working a job when the incident occurred. A man who uses the name “Uncle Ricky” or unclerickyd1 on TikTok said on the social media platform that he was the man who took the video and was the target of the alleged racist remarks.

He alleges in the video that a white man, who is seen giving him the finger, had told him they had “a hanging tree for people like me” in the city.

A loud argument with much profanity ensued, with some people who seem sympathetic to the man, others not, until a woman who said he was on her property appears to escort him away as he continues to protest and repeatedly asks her not to touch him.

The incident happened during the annual Hot August Nights classic car event.

Organizers of the event released a statement decrying that “a very unfortunate and intolerable incident occurred during our kick-off event in Virginia City this weekend.”

“It was inexcusable and not at all representative of our classic car culture or community,” the statement continued. “Hot August Nights celebrates and welcomes individuals from all walks of life and backgrounds and our organization does not condone nor support racism or hate speech.”

The statement ends by noting that “we hope that this will not dampen our attendees and participants spirits as we host our events in Reno-Sparks over the coming week. Our commitment is for a safe and inclusive space for everyone.”

In a second statement posted Sunday, organizers said those identified in the video had their registrations revoked.

“We want to clarify that there were no Hot August Nights representatives, volunteers, or staff present in the video or involved in the situation,” the statement read. “The individuals wearing Hot August Nights badges are event participants.”

Regarding the incident in Virginia City on Friday, August 2, the individuals featured in the viral video have been identified, and their Hot August Nights registrations have been revoked. The full statement is available on our website: https://t.co/wV5mxJuBHc pic.twitter.com/uJKcqTvMQF — Hot August Nights (@HotAugustNights) August 4, 2024

The statement continued: “We are committed to ensuring integrity and safety at all our events and will take action to remove individuals who diminish or harm others.

We believe taking these steps is crucial to demonstrate to our participants, volunteers and our attendees that such behavior will not be tolerated.”

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.