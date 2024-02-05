Avalanche reported at Lee Canyon, several people reported missing, found safe

Four people have been found safe after they were initially reported missing in an avalanche Monday afternoon at Lee Canyon, officials said.

Lee Canyon experienced an avalanche on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (Lee Canyon photo)

The Metropolitan Police Department announced on X that its search and rescue team were en route to Lee Canyon as of 2:48 p.m., but posted just over an hour later, at 3:49 p.m., that four people initially reported missing had been found.

The Nevada Department of Transportation closed both Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon roads at U.S. Highway 95 Monday afternoon to all traffic, except residents. Metro and Clark County said they would provide more updates on the situation when they become available.

Reached by phone, Lee Canyon spokesperson Stephanie Forte said facts were still being gathered and that a statement would be issued.

Lee Canyon has seen about 11.5 inches of snow in the last 24 hours, and 31.5 inches in the last seven days, according to the Lee Canyon Ski Resort. The resort received 6 inches of snow overnight Monday.

Lee Canyon is under a winter storm warning through Tuesday. One to three feet of snow is expected to fall on the Spring Mountains, which contain Lee Canyon, during the warning period, the National Weather Service said.

There were no ski and snowboarding trails or lifts open at the resort Monday afternoon.

Recent avalanches

— In January 2023, a hiker died in an avalanche when he ventured off on Mount Charleston and was injured by the snow pack.

— In February 2017, several Mount Charleston trails were closed after a large avalanche in Kyle Canyon.

— In January 2017, Mount Charleston residents were urged to evacuate because of high avalanche risk.

— In December 2010, amid avalanche fears, a voluntary evacuation took place in the Echo Canyon area of Mount Charleston.

— In January 2005, a teenage boy died after an avalanche swept him off a ski lift and buried him under two to four feet of snow.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.