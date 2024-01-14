Bad weather, heavier travel schedules increase Sunday flight troubles
Flight delays and cancellations were rising Sunday because of ferocious weather in other parts of the country and the day being a heavier travel day.
Ferocious winter weather loomed across much of the U.S. on Sunday, spreading Arctic cold and snow from coast to coast.
However, Las Vegas was enjoying seasonable temperatures and sunny skies — even if airlines and travelers at Harry Reid International Airport were experiencing some troubles.
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Las Vegas airport had seen 141 flight delays and 56 canceled flights in or out of the airport. Both numbers were higher than Saturday.
Nationwide, the numbers were 14,847 delays and 1,718 cancellations. Both were on pace to well exceed Saturday’s numbers, not a surprise because of usually heavier Sunday flight schedules.
Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information.
Did someone say WARMER WEATHER? 🌡👀
A warming trends is expected this week, especially after Wednesday when above normal high temperatures are likely in #LasVegas and across the region! #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/dGxKipEXb6
— NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 14, 2024
Las Vegas was expected to see a high near 58 in the central valley today as a warming trend begins.
The closest bad weather to Las Vegas was in the Eastern Sierra Mountains with up to 4 inches of snow and 65 mph wind gusts through early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
As the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend began, the forecast for the U.S. was a crazy quilt of color-coded advisories, from an ice storm warning in Oregon to a blizzard warning in the northern Plains, high wind warnings in New Mexico and flood warnings in the mid-Atlantic.
Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.