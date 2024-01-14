Bad weather, heavier travel schedules increase Sunday flight troubles

Flight delays and cancellations were rising Sunday because of ferocious weather in other parts of the country and the day being a heavier travel day.

The setting sun shows a mostly clear sky as seen from Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue about 4:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (RTC)

A woman walks past a mural in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A woman walks through snow in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A man walks past a sign that reads "Iowa Caucuses 2024" in downtown Des Moines, Iowa, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In this photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area skiers ride a lift during a snowfall at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. As the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend began, the weather forecast was a crazy quilt of color-coded advisories, from an ice storm warning in Oregon to a blizzard warning in the northern Plains to high wind warnings in New Mexico. (Peter Morning/Mammoth Mountain Ski Area via AP

A fan in costume gestures before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Ferocious winter weather loomed across much of the U.S. on Sunday, spreading Arctic cold and snow from coast to coast.

However, Las Vegas was enjoying seasonable temperatures and sunny skies — even if airlines and travelers at Harry Reid International Airport were experiencing some troubles.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Las Vegas airport had seen 141 flight delays and 56 canceled flights in or out of the airport. Both numbers were higher than Saturday.

Nationwide, the numbers were 14,847 delays and 1,718 cancellations. Both were on pace to well exceed Saturday’s numbers, not a surprise because of usually heavier Sunday flight schedules.

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest information.

Did someone say WARMER WEATHER? 🌡👀 A warming trends is expected this week, especially after Wednesday when above normal high temperatures are likely in #LasVegas and across the region! #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/dGxKipEXb6 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) January 14, 2024

Las Vegas was expected to see a high near 58 in the central valley today as a warming trend begins.

The closest bad weather to Las Vegas was in the Eastern Sierra Mountains with up to 4 inches of snow and 65 mph wind gusts through early Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

As the three-day Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend began, the forecast for the U.S. was a crazy quilt of color-coded advisories, from an ice storm warning in Oregon to a blizzard warning in the northern Plains, high wind warnings in New Mexico and flood warnings in the mid-Atlantic.

