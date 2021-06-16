100°F
Local Nevada

Bats carrying rabies found in Nevada, Clark County

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2021 - 11:06 am
 
Updated June 18, 2021 - 12:17 pm
Three cases of rabies in bats have been found in the state the Nevada Department of Agriculture Animal Disease Laboratory reported Tuesday.

Two of the bats were found in Clark County and one in Washoe County.

While other species of wildlife can carry rabies, bats are the most common source of human and domestic animal transmission, making it important to keep pets vaccinated and ensure no contact is made with wildlife, the release said. In Nevada, rabies vaccination is required for dogs, cats and ferrets.

“It’s important to ensure individuals and domestic animals do not come in contact with bats,” said NDA Animal Disease Lab supervisor Laura Morrow. “If you or your animals have had contact with any bats, contact your local healthcare or veterinary provider immediately.”

Any bats, dead or alive, that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported immediately.

Individuals can learn more about rabies and the proper steps to take with a possible exposure on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention website at cdc.gov/rabies, or through the Southern Nevada Health District or Washoe County Health Department.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.

