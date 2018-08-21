Bats test positive for rabies in Clark, Washoe County

So far this year, the Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Laboratory has tested 61 bats and confirmed rabies in six of them, three from Clark County and three from Washoe County.

(Getty Images)

Nevada agriculture officials are reminding the public to be cautious around bats after several of the animals tested positive for rabies across the state.

So far this year, the Nevada Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Laboratory has tested 61 bats and confirmed rabies in six of them, three from Clark County and three from Washoe County.

The Animal Disease Laboratory typically confirms between 10 and 20 cases of bat rabies each year. The disease is common in bats throughout Nevada, and bat activity tends to increase between the months of May and October.

Officials recommend that any bats, dead or alive, that may have been in contact with people or domestic animals should be reported to county animal control and health authorities and submitted to the state lab for testing. Contact the lab before attempting to pick up a bat.

“Always avoid direct contact with any bat, and never touch them without gloves. Don’t allow exposure to children or domestic animals,” JJ Goicoechea, state veterinarian for the Agriculture Department, said in a written statement.

Nevada law requires rabies vaccinations for pet dogs, cats and ferrets.

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter.