Local Nevada

Beat the heat at these splash pads in Southern Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2018 - 3:53 pm
 

As temperatures continue to rise in the Las Vegas Valley, the need for a place to cool down quickly is almost a necessity.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Friday, with temperatures expected to hit 112. The forcast high for Thursday is 113.

Clark County has opened cooling stations throughout the valley to help residents cool down and escape the high temperatures.

Residents also can cool down at over 60 parks in Southern Nevada that include splash pads.

Splash pads maintained by the city of Las Vegas are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the exception of parks located near a school. Those parks are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Splash pads in Henderson are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heritage Park also features Bark Park — a splash pad specifically for dogs — open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is a list of parks that include splash pads throughout Southern Nevada:

Clark County parks

In Las Vegas

— Alexander Villas Park, 3620 Lincoln Road, 89115

—Charlie Frias Park, 4801 S. Decatur Blvd., 89103

—Desert Inn Park, 3606 Vista Del Monte, 89121

—Doc Johnson Rose Garden, 5330 Somerset Hills Ave, 89141

—Duck Creek Park, 8650 Pollock Drive, 89123

—Exploration Peak Park (Mountains Edge), 9700 S Buffalo Dr., 89178

—Joe Shoong Park, 1503 Wesley St., 89104

—Maslow Park, 4900 Lana Drive, 89121

—Molasky Family, 1065 E. Twain, 89169

—Mountain Crest, 4701 N Durango, 89129

—Nathaniel Jones Park, 8800 Sparkling Chandon Dr., 89178

—Paul Meyer, 4525 New Forest Dr., 89147

—Red Ridge, 7027 S El Capitan Way, 89148

—Ridgebrook, 3600 Ridgehollow Drive, 89135

—Somerset Hills, 10717 Valencia Hills St., 89141

—Spring Valley Community, 7600 W. Flamingo, 89147

—Sunset, 2601 E. Sunset Road, 89120

—Von Tobel Park, 2436 N Pecos Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89115

—Winchester Park, 3130 McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Outside Las Vegas

—Pebble, 8975 S. Topaz, Henderson, 89074

—Goodsprings Park, 385 W San Pedro Ave., Goodsprings, 89019

—Indian Springs Park, 715 W. Gretta Lane, Indian Springs, 89018

—Thomas Dudley Leavitt Sr. Memorial, 200 W. Virgin St., Bunkerville, 89007

—Mountain View Park, 2610 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, 89029

—Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area, 157 E. Davis Dam Road, Laughlin, 89029

—Ron Lewis, 1255 Patriots Way, Moapa, NV 89025

—Searchlight Town Park, 255 S Nevada St., Searchlight, 89046

Las Vegas parks

—All American Park, 1551 S. Buffalo Dr, 89117

—Angel Park, 241 S. Durango Dr., 89145

—Bill Briare Park, 650 N. Tenaya Way, 89128

—Bob Baskin Park, 2801 W. Oakey Blvd., 89102

—Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Dr., 89128

—Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Dr., 89131

—Douglas A. Selby Park, 1293 N. Sandhill Road, 89110

—Estelle Neal Park, 6075 Rebecca Road, 89130

—Gary Dexter Park, 5866 Trent Ave, 89107

—Gilcrease Brothers Park, 10045 Gilcrease Ave., 89149

—Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community, 2100 E. St. Louis Ave., 89104

—Kianga Isoke Palacio at Doolittle, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 89106

—Lorenzi Park, 3343 W. Washington Ave., 89107

—Patriot Community Park, 4050 Thom Blvd., 89130

—Polly Gonzalez Memorial Park, 5425 Corbette St., 89130

—Rainbow Family Park, 7151 W. Oakey Blvd., 89117

—Rotary Park, 901 Hinson St., 89107

—Stupak Park, 300 W. Boston Ave., 89102

—Sunny Springs Park, 7620 Golden Talon Ave., 89131

—Teton Trails Parks, 7850 N. Bradley Road 89131

—Thunderbird — Raptor Play Park, 6105 N. Durango Dr., 89149

—West Charleston Lions/Essex Park, 600 Essex E. Dr., 89107

—Winding Trails Park, 7250 N. Fort Apache Road, 89149

—Woofter Family Park, 1600 Rock Springs Dr., 89128

Henderson parks

—Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego St., 89012

—Amador Vista Park, 1562 Amador Lane, 89012

—Aventura Park, 2525 Via Firenze, 89044

—Capriola Park, 2155 Via Firenze, 89044

—Esselmont Park, 2725 Anthem Highlands Dr., 89044

—Hayley Hendricks Park, 811 Ithaca Ave., 89015

—Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St, 89015

—Herritage Park, 300 S. Racetrack Road, 89015

—Hidden Falls Park, 281 W. Horizon Dr., 89002

—Madeira Canyon Park, 2390 Democracy Dr., 89044

—Mission Hills Park, 551 Mission Dr., 89002

—Paseo Vista Park, 2505 Paseo Verde Pkwy., 89052

— Reunion Trails Park, 44 Chapata Dr, 89012

—Saguaro Park, 600 Pounds Way, 89015

—Wells Park, 1640 Price St. 89011

—Weston Hills Park, 950 Weston Ridge St., 89011

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com or 702-224-5505. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Local
Nonprofit provides clothing for homeless
Sydney Grover of Can You Spare A Story?, talks about how she founded the non-profit organization. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Family remembers deceased mother
Family members of Adriann Gallegos remember her. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Camp Broadway teaches kids how to sing and dance
The Smith Center's seventh annual Camp Broadway musical theater program gives 150 kids ages 6-17 an opportunity to learn musical theater skills from industry professionals over a five-day period. Marcus Villagran/ Las Vegas Review-Journal @brokejournalist
Restoring classic Corvettes to perfection
Members of the National Corvette Restorers Society Convention talk about what it takes to earn the NCRS Top Flight Award for a restored Corvette at South Point in Las Vegas on Tuesday July 17, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
'NO H8' Campaign comes to Las Vegas
Hundreds of locals participate in the NO H8 campaign founded by Adam Bouska and Jeff Parshley as a response to Proposition 8, a California ban on same-sex marriage. The campaign has since evolved to represent equal treatment for all. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
What to expect at Station Casinos' Fourth of July celebration
Station Casinos' is hosting its annual 4th of July celebration with Fireworks by Grucci. Fireworks scheduled to go off on Wednesday, July 4 around 9 p.m. at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Red Rock Resort, Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Star Wars and Golden Knights mashup at downtown art shop
Star Wars and Vegas Golden Knights fans attend the Boba Fett Golden Knight Paint Class at The Bubblegum Gallery in Las Vegas, Friday, June 29, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Tourists and locals enjoy Independence Day fireworks at Caesars Palace
Hundreds of tourists and locals gaze at the Independence Day fireworks show at Caesars Palace on Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Clark County recount votes in commission’s District E primary
Clark County staff begin the recount requested by candidate Marco Hernandez in the democratic primary for the County Commission's District E seat on Tuesday, June 26, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Long-running local hip hop producer wants Vegas rappers to shine
Las Vegas Hip Hop producer and co-owner of Digital Insight Recording Studios Tiger Stylz reflects on 30 years of music production in the city. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
"Pawn Stars" fans visit Richard Harrison's memorial at Gold & Silver Pawn
"Pawn Stars" fans from around the world visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas following the passing of Richard "Old Man" Harrison on Monday, June 25, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Construction for new 51s ballpark underway
New home of the Las Vegas 51s is planned to be finished by March 2019 in Summerlin according to team president Don Logan. (Marcus Villagran/Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
Underground home was built as Cold War-era hideaway
The underground house at 3970 Spencer Street is one of the valley’s most unusual homes built 26 feet underground in 1978 by Girard “Jerry” B. Henderson, who, planned to survive the end of the world there.
More in Local Nevada
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Local Nevada Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like