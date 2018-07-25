Beat the heat at these splash pads in Southern Nevada

Residents can cool down at over 60 parks in Southern Nevada that include splash pads.

Calicia Marquez, left, 12, and Colby Drohn, 7, play on the splash pad at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Colby Drohn, 7, plays on the splash pad at Gilcrease Brothers Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 23, 2018. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

As temperatures continue to rise in the Las Vegas Valley, the need for a place to cool down quickly is almost a necessity.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through Friday, with temperatures expected to hit 112. The forcast high for Thursday is 113.

Clark County has opened cooling stations throughout the valley to help residents cool down and escape the high temperatures.

Splash pads maintained by the city of Las Vegas are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the exception of parks located near a school. Those parks are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Splash pads in Henderson are available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Heritage Park also features Bark Park — a splash pad specifically for dogs — open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is a list of parks that include splash pads throughout Southern Nevada:

Clark County parks

In Las Vegas

— Alexander Villas Park, 3620 Lincoln Road, 89115

—Charlie Frias Park, 4801 S. Decatur Blvd., 89103

—Desert Inn Park, 3606 Vista Del Monte, 89121

—Doc Johnson Rose Garden, 5330 Somerset Hills Ave, 89141

—Duck Creek Park, 8650 Pollock Drive, 89123

—Exploration Peak Park (Mountains Edge), 9700 S Buffalo Dr., 89178

—Joe Shoong Park, 1503 Wesley St., 89104

—Maslow Park, 4900 Lana Drive, 89121

—Molasky Family, 1065 E. Twain, 89169

—Mountain Crest, 4701 N Durango, 89129

—Nathaniel Jones Park, 8800 Sparkling Chandon Dr., 89178

—Paul Meyer, 4525 New Forest Dr., 89147

—Red Ridge, 7027 S El Capitan Way, 89148

—Ridgebrook, 3600 Ridgehollow Drive, 89135

—Somerset Hills, 10717 Valencia Hills St., 89141

—Spring Valley Community, 7600 W. Flamingo, 89147

—Sunset, 2601 E. Sunset Road, 89120

—Von Tobel Park, 2436 N Pecos Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89115

—Winchester Park, 3130 McLeod, Las Vegas, NV 89121

Outside Las Vegas

—Pebble, 8975 S. Topaz, Henderson, 89074

—Goodsprings Park, 385 W San Pedro Ave., Goodsprings, 89019

—Indian Springs Park, 715 W. Gretta Lane, Indian Springs, 89018

—Thomas Dudley Leavitt Sr. Memorial, 200 W. Virgin St., Bunkerville, 89007

—Mountain View Park, 2610 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, 89029

—Pyramid Canyon Day Use Area, 157 E. Davis Dam Road, Laughlin, 89029

—Ron Lewis, 1255 Patriots Way, Moapa, NV 89025

—Searchlight Town Park, 255 S Nevada St., Searchlight, 89046

Las Vegas parks

—All American Park, 1551 S. Buffalo Dr, 89117

—Angel Park, 241 S. Durango Dr., 89145

—Bill Briare Park, 650 N. Tenaya Way, 89128

—Bob Baskin Park, 2801 W. Oakey Blvd., 89102

—Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Dr., 89128

—Centennial Hills Park, 7101 N. Buffalo Dr., 89131

—Douglas A. Selby Park, 1293 N. Sandhill Road, 89110

—Estelle Neal Park, 6075 Rebecca Road, 89130

—Gary Dexter Park, 5866 Trent Ave, 89107

—Gilcrease Brothers Park, 10045 Gilcrease Ave., 89149

—Justice Myron E. Leavitt & Jaycee Community, 2100 E. St. Louis Ave., 89104

—Kianga Isoke Palacio at Doolittle, 951 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 89106

—Lorenzi Park, 3343 W. Washington Ave., 89107

—Patriot Community Park, 4050 Thom Blvd., 89130

—Polly Gonzalez Memorial Park, 5425 Corbette St., 89130

—Rainbow Family Park, 7151 W. Oakey Blvd., 89117

—Rotary Park, 901 Hinson St., 89107

—Stupak Park, 300 W. Boston Ave., 89102

—Sunny Springs Park, 7620 Golden Talon Ave., 89131

—Teton Trails Parks, 7850 N. Bradley Road 89131

—Thunderbird — Raptor Play Park, 6105 N. Durango Dr., 89149

—West Charleston Lions/Essex Park, 600 Essex E. Dr., 89107

—Winding Trails Park, 7250 N. Fort Apache Road, 89149

—Woofter Family Park, 1600 Rock Springs Dr., 89128

Henderson parks

—Acacia Park, 50 Casa Del Fuego St., 89012

—Amador Vista Park, 1562 Amador Lane, 89012

—Aventura Park, 2525 Via Firenze, 89044

—Capriola Park, 2155 Via Firenze, 89044

—Esselmont Park, 2725 Anthem Highlands Dr., 89044

—Hayley Hendricks Park, 811 Ithaca Ave., 89015

—Henderson Events Plaza, 200 S. Water St, 89015

—Herritage Park, 300 S. Racetrack Road, 89015

—Hidden Falls Park, 281 W. Horizon Dr., 89002

—Madeira Canyon Park, 2390 Democracy Dr., 89044

—Mission Hills Park, 551 Mission Dr., 89002

—Paseo Vista Park, 2505 Paseo Verde Pkwy., 89052

— Reunion Trails Park, 44 Chapata Dr, 89012

—Saguaro Park, 600 Pounds Way, 89015

—Wells Park, 1640 Price St. 89011

—Weston Hills Park, 950 Weston Ridge St., 89011

