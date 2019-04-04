Beatty man jailed after allegedly threatening Valley Electric workers

Valley Electric Association Inc. headquarters in Pahrump (Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

A Beatty man has been arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Valley Electric employees after his power was cut off.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that Paul Kane made several angry phone calls to Valley Electric after his power was cut off. Kane was very upset and threatened to kill everyone at Valley Electric, the release said.

Kane was arrested Tuesday in Beatty and taken to the Nye County Detention Center. He was booked for threats concerning terrorism.