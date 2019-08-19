Big Bend fire burns about 225 acres near Laughlin

A brush fire outside of Laughlin is about 50 percent contained Monday morning.

Crews battle a brush fire near the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. The fire has burned about 200-225 acres as of Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, and was 50 percent contained, said fire officials. (San Bernardino County Fire District via Twitter)

A brush fire outside of Laughlin is about 50 percent contained Monday morning.

“We don’t know when it will be totally contained, but it will be a slow process because of the heat,” said Jennifer Ramella, spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

About 200 to 225 acres have been burned by the fire near Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, south of Laughlin.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Sunday near the recreation area.

Fire officials said they will use two helicopters to fight the fire, working to douse primarily interior hot spots because there is no forward movement on the perimeter of the fire.

Ramella said about 500 visitors were evacuated from the park, which remains closed.

There have been no injuries. No structures were in danger Monday morning.

At one point the park ranger’s residence and a maintenance building were threatened by flames, but crews were able to prevent any damage, Ramella said.

A 10-mile stretch of Needles Highway that runs through the park was closed because of the fire, but officials hope to reopen it on Monday.

Some downed transmission poles were replaced overnight by power company crews.

Several municipal fire crews were fighting the fire Sunday, but were recalled overnight. They included crews from Clark County and Boulder City and Bullhead City and Fort Mojave, Arizona.

The Bureau of Land Management and Nevada Division of Forest crews are battling the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217.