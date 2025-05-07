67°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Nevada

Bike rider, 75, killed in crash with vehicle in Mesquite

Nevada Highway Patrol. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
More Stories
In this May 1, 2015, aerial photo, irrigated citrus trees sit surrounded by bone-dry land near ...
‘Something dramatic needs to be done’: Water use needs federal oversight, nonprofits say
Rupert Murdoch, center, and his wife, Elena Zhukova Murdoch, arrive at the Second Judicial Dist ...
Nevada Supreme Court to hear Rupert Murdoch case this week
The Nevada Highway Patrol investigates a fatal rollover crash Sunday, April 27, 2025, on State ...
Police: Las Vegas woman killed in suspected DUI crash in Laughlin
Kevin Menon, a suspended Metropolitan Police Department sergeant, accused of misconduct and pos ...
Bail increased to $1M for suspended Las Vegas sergeant facing sex charges
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 6, 2025 - 7:17 pm
 

A 75-year-old man died after ignoring a red light and crashing his bicycle into a vehicle last month in Mesquite.

The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. April 27 at the intersection of Pioneer and Oasis boulevards, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

The man, who was riding a 2018 Cannondale Supersix EVO bicycle, was later identified as Richard Lee Wiggins of Mesquite.

Wiggins was traveling southbound on Oasis when he went through the red light and made a left onto Pioneer and into the path of a white 2011 Mini Cooper hatchback. The front of the Mini Cooper struck the left side of the Cannondale, ejecting the rider over the front of the Mini Cooper.

Wiggins was transported to a local area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It is the 24th traffic-related fatality in NHP Southern Command’s jurisdiction in 2025.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES