Bike rider, 75, killed in crash with vehicle in Mesquite

A 75-year-old man died after ignoring a red light and crashing his bicycle into a vehicle last month in Mesquite.

The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. April 27 at the intersection of Pioneer and Oasis boulevards, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

The man, who was riding a 2018 Cannondale Supersix EVO bicycle, was later identified as Richard Lee Wiggins of Mesquite.

Wiggins was traveling southbound on Oasis when he went through the red light and made a left onto Pioneer and into the path of a white 2011 Mini Cooper hatchback. The front of the Mini Cooper struck the left side of the Cannondale, ejecting the rider over the front of the Mini Cooper.

Wiggins was transported to a local area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It is the 24th traffic-related fatality in NHP Southern Command’s jurisdiction in 2025.

