Billboards slam Death Valley staff cuts, warn of a deadly summer

One of 300 billboards going up across the country targeting cuts to staff and services at national parks, this one along West Bonanza Road near Martin Luther King Boulevard on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Death Valley National Park is an iconic day trip from Las Vegas, but some advocates are warning of a less-than-pleasant summer season — and this time, it’s not just because of the heat.

A pro-labor and left-leaning advocacy nonprofit, More Perfect Union, has put up 19 billboards in Reno and Las Vegas, calling out the Trump administration’s cuts to safety staff throughout the national park system, which saw record visitation numbers in 2024.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, led by billionaire Elon Musk, has taken broad strokes to axe the federal deficit, including firing park employees who many say are critical to visitor services and public safety. The full extent of the layoffs remains unclear, and the park service has not responded to public records requests.

In a statement, Faiz Shakir, executive director of the nonprofit and a senior adviser to Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt., called national parks “some of our nation’s most cherished resources.”

“They provide a space that all people — old, young, rich, poor — can enjoy equally and find their lives are enriched by amazing experiences,” he said. “But that’s not something oligarchs care much about. Some elected officials and unelected billionaires would rather privatize or eliminate our public services.”

Death Valley, considered the hottest place in North America, draws thousands of tourists every summer who are fascinated by temperatures that often break 120 degrees. Last year was the park’s hottest summer on record.

The billboard makes reference to the danger of heat, stating “heat deaths rise, safety staff cut.”

Katie Martin, a spokeswoman for the Interior Department, which manages the park service, said in a statement that the billboards amount to misinformation. The nonprofit, staffed by former Sanders campaign strategists, has financial ties to hedge fund tycoon George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.

Martin pointed to the organization’s political ties and support of what she called the “Green New Scam,” referring to Congress’ historic investments in climate change mitigation and other federal programs that the Trump administration has slashed, such as weather research and the Environmental Protection Agency’s environmental justice division.

“We are working hard to make this another great year for visitors so that everyone can enjoy the beauty and wonder of the treasured landscapes in our Parks across the country,” Martin said. “Park employees nationwide are enthusiastically preparing for an exciting peak season, with a shared goal of delivering exceptional service and unforgettable park experiences.”

