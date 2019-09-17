Binion Ranch structures on Pahrump property destroyed by fire

A suspicious fire destroyed at least two structures on the historic Binion Ranch property in Pahrump over the weekend.

PAHRUMP — A suspicious fire destroyed at least two structures on the historic Binion Ranch property over the weekend.

Pahrump Fire Chief Scott Lewis said crews were dispatched to 700 East Wilson Road just before 2 a.m. on Saturday and found a large fire involving what was once a sprawling horse stable.

“Crews accessed the property, where they made their way through the complex, and as they arrived in the area of the stables, they also observed a second structure separated by 100 to 125 feet, which was also well involved,” Lewis said. “Crews commenced a defensive exterior attack, working on both buildings and protecting nearby exposures.”

Due to the size of the fire and numerous exposures on the property, Lewis said, an “all-hands” response was requested, bringing in additional crews and resources.

Crews also used hydrants in a subdivision across the street to provide additional water supplies.

“Crews worked diligently to control the fire with no further extension,” Lewis said. “The stables were controlled within an hour after arrival. The one portion of the building was controlled in about 25 minutes after arrival, however, it was observed that the fire was sandwiched between the roof surface and the walls of the structure that was erected around the late 1800s or early 1900s.”

Lewis also noted that he and Fire Capt. Steve Moody entered the second burning structure to determine what crews were up against.

“Capt. Moody and I went in to try to understand what our fuel loads were, and to understand the odd fire behavior that we were experiencing on the second building,” he said. “We observed the contents, documented them, and we egressed out a short time later, as heavy smoke and heavy fire were presenting from those same areas.”

Lewis said crews were forced to remain at the scene into Sunday morning because of structures reigniting.

“Crews were out there until about 4 p.m. on Saturday afternoon,” he said. “We were also back throughout the night and into Sunday, making sure the hot spots were eliminated in preparation of red flag warnings this week. There was one firefighter who apparently suffered from heat exhaustion, and was treated on the scene but not transported.”

Lewis said the cause of the fire is suspect in nature, and an investigation is underway by Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Nevada State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The chief said the department’s goal was to get crews as much rest as possible and to make sure their equipment was prepared for the upcoming Storm Area 51 event, just north of the Pahrump Valley, but those plans were dashed by the Binion Ranch fire.

“We had a significant fire, which necessitated the need to go through all of the equipment again,” he said. “The crews were without significant rest for almost 48 hours, but we will get there and we will be prepared. We are working diligently to catch up to make sure all of the apparatus are ready. At present, there is no further intelligence information suggesting what we will be experiencing, however, we are still prepared as much as possible to protect the communities from any large anticipated surge of individuals and vehicles, as well as to make sure that we have appropriate protection throughout the county.”

