BLM: Nevada’s Gothic Fire at 50 percent containment

The Gothic Fire in Nye County is at 50 percent containment as of Monday, according to the Bureau of Land Management, Southern Nevada District. The blaze has covered more than 36,000 acres since it started, according to a BLM press release.

The fire on the Nevada Test and Training Range began on July 4 after a lightning strike, BLM said.

BLM says this are is not accessible to the public, and there is no threat to any residences or structure. The agency also said this is the final update on the Gothic Fire unless a significant event occurs.

The United States Air Force is working with BLM on containment efforts.

