BLM sells $18 million worth of land in Southern Nevada

The Bureau of Land Management sold more than $18 million in public land in Southern Nevada on Thursday. The money earned from Nevada’s public land sales will go towards purposes such as parks, trails and the purchase of environmentally sensitive land.

The BLM said 10 percent of the money will go to the Southern Nevada Water Authority and 5 percent — more than $900,000 — will go to the Nevada State General Education Fund.

The eight parcels sold — totaling 87.5 acres — varied in size, and most were in the southwest outskirts of the Las Vegas Valley.

Multiple 2.5-acre sites were sold for about $200,000. The largest lot, 25 acres on the southwest corner of Frias Avenue and Bronco Street, sold for $7.25 million. A 22.5-acre space south of Haleh Avenue between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road sold for more than $5 million.

The BLM offered 12 parcels totalling 120 acres under the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act. Four lots were not sold and will be made available again.

Winning bidders paid the required 20 percent of the bid by 3 p.m. today. They have six months to pay the rest.

