BLM to gather wild horses near Red Rock due to water emergency

Bureau of Land Management officials are set to begin removing up to 225 extra wild horses in the Red Rock Herd Management Area near Las Vegas.

Wild horses gather around a trough at a dried-up spring in the Red Rock Herd Management Area. The BLM has been transporting water to the site until an emergency gather could start. (BLM Nevada)

The Bureau of Land Management plans to gather as many as 225 wild horses near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area this weekend because there is not enough water to support the herd.

The Red Rock Herd Herd Management area, which encompasses nearly 162,000 acres, is meant for a population of about 27 wild horses, the bureau said.

“Without emergency action, the condition of the wild horses in the Red Rock HMA is expected to deteriorate, potentially resulting in the death of horses within a few weeks,” the bureau said Friday.

Starting “on or about” Sunday, officials plan to use a “bait and water trap” method to secure the horses in the over-populated area, the bureau said. Helicopters will not be used to round up the horses.

Horses identified to be removed will be taken to the Ridgecrest Holding Corrals in Ridgecrest, California. There, they will be examined by a veterinarian and prepared to be adopted through the bureau’s wild horse and burro adoption program.

Officials will gather as many horses as possible without destroying other animals’ habitats, water sources and vegetation, the bureau said.

