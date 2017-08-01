ad-fullscreen
Body found in Lake Tahoe believed to be missing UNR football player

The Associated Press
August 1, 2017 - 11:05 am
 

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities believe the body of a Hawaii man who went missing last year in Lake Tahoe while paddle boarding with football teammates from the University of Nevada at Reno has been found.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office states a body found on Monday is believed to be 20-year-old Marc Ma.

Ma was about 700 yards off the lake’s west shore with Wolf Pack teammates when he went missing on June 10, 2016.

Several agencies looked for Ma before the search was called off, but his family didn’t give up hope.

They hired a nonprofit called Bruce’s Legacy, which used a specialized robotic camera system and found the body believed to be Ma near where he was reported missing.

Ma graduated from Iolani School in Honolulu.


 

