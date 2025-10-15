Body found near cove south of Lake Mead, officials say

A body was found near Lake Mohave at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Searchlight in late September, according to federal authorities.

The sun is about to rise above Cottonwood Cove, bottom right, on Lake Mohave along the Colorado River on Jan. 28, 2023, in Searchlight. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A body was found near Lake Mohave at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Searchlight late last month, federal authorities said Wednesday.

Rangers with the National Park Service responded to a report of the body at 2:55 p.m. Sept. 30 at an area north of Six Mile Cove, U.S. Department of the Interior spokeswoman Elizabeth Peace said in an email.

The body was transferred to the Clark County coroner’s office, which was not immediately available Wednesday to identify the body or provide a cause or manner of death.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it responded to the report but deferred to federal officials for further comment. Additional information wasn’t immediately available, Peace said.

Six Mile Cove is on Lake Mohave, a reservoir on the Colorado River that was created in 1951 after the completion of the Davis Dam near Laughlin, according to the park service’s website. The cove is roughly 40 miles south of the Lake Mead Visitor Center near Boulder City and is about 13 miles east of Searchlight.

Contact Casey Harrison at charrison@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Casey_Harrison1 on X or @casey-harrison.bsky.social on Bluesky.