Body found near Lake Mead southwest of Las Vegas

A body was found Tuesday morning near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and police are investigating.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called to the area about 11:30 a.m., officer Laura Meltzer said. The body was found just south of the cliff jumping site.

Metro’s homicide unit has been advised, Meltzer said.

35.668144, -114.764820