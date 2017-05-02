ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Body found near Lake Mead southwest of Las Vegas

By Lawren Linehan Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2017 - 1:23 pm
 

A body was found Tuesday morning near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, and police are investigating.

The Metropolitan Police Department was called to the area about 11:30 a.m., officer Laura Meltzer said. The body was found just south of the cliff jumping site.

Metro’s homicide unit has been advised, Meltzer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Lawren Linehan atllinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.

