Local Nevada

Body found on UNR campus identified as 21-year-old student

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 12:44 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2023 - 4:41 pm
The body of a female was found Thursday morning on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno ...
The body of a female was found Thursday morning on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno. Police said foul play is not suspected. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

A woman whose body was discovered Thursday on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno was identified Friday by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s office.

Quincy Russell, a 21-year-old UNR student from Fernley, was pronounced dead after she was discovered on university grounds Thursday morning, according to Justin Norton, operations manager for the medical examiner’s office.

The cause and manner of death is still pending, following the completion of an autopsy and toxicology testing, Norton said in a news release.

Russell’s body was found by construction workers at 7:10 a.m. in the university’s Quad area, between the Paul Laxalt Mineral Engineering and Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering buildings, UNR Chief of Police Eric James said.

Campus police investigators did not find evidence of foul play, James said at the time.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

