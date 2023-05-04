67°F
Body found on UNR campus, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 4, 2023 - 12:44 pm
 
Updated May 4, 2023 - 1:21 pm
The body of a female was found Thursday morning on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno ...
The body of a female was found Thursday morning on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno. Police said foul play is not suspected. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The body of a female was found Thursday morning on the campus of the University of Nevada, Reno, but authorities do not believe foul play was involved in her death.

Construction workers discovered the body at 7:10 a.m. in the university’s Quad area between the Paul Laxalt Mineral Engineering and Mackay School of Earth Sciences and Engineering buildings and called campus police, UNR Chief of Police Eric James said.

Campus police set up a crime scene near the body, which was later transported to the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, James said.

Police have learned of the person’s identity but it was not released, said James, who declined to say whether the deceased was a student.

When asked about any evidence of foul play, James said “there is nothing to lead us down in that direction.”

UNR’s graduation ceremonies for Spring 2023 are set for May 18-20, according the university’s website.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on Twitter.

