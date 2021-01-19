51°F
Body of Pahrump bailiff who died of COVID in Las Vegas escorted home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2021 - 8:39 pm
 
Nye County deputies on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, drape an American flag over the casket carrying Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald "Bear" Smith. (Nye County Sheriff Twitter)
Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies escorted the body of a Pahrump Justice Court bailiff home from a Las Vegas hospital late Monday after he died of “complications of COVID,” according to an agency statement.

Gerald “Bear” Smith died at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Capt. David Boruchowitz said. Deputies draped an American flag over his body before they escorted him home to Nye County.

Smith was one of at least two bailiffs who worked at Pahrump Justice Court, according to a staff directory on the court’s website.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, court staff and his Nye County law enforcement family,” the agency’s statement said.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

