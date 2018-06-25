Boil water order lifted in Laughlin after testing

A boil water order in Laughlin issued after a pipeline break in the Colorado River town was lifted Monday afternoon.

Joan Lee, owner of Minato sushi bar and Korean BBQ, boils water as she prepares for the lunch crowd at her restaurant in Laughlin on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The Las Vegas Valley Water District issued a boil water order after a water main broke along the main resort corridor. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

A view of the cracked water pipe that prompted a boil water order Saturday along the main resort corridor in Laughlin is seen on Sunday, June 24, 2018. The pipeline has been replaced and the Las Vegas Valley Water District is waiting for a water sample to come back before the water order is lifted. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Water quality sampling and testing completed Monday confirmed that Laughlin’s municipal water supplies meets safe drinking water standards, according to the Las Vegas Valley Water District, which operates and maintains the facilities for the Big Bend Water District.

All customers served by the Big Bend Water District can now use water use for cooking, drinking and cleaning. As a precaution, officials suggested that property owners within the town’s resort corridor flush their plumbing systems.

The order, which required businesses and residents to boil water or use bottled water for drinking and cooking, was prompted by a water main break Saturday afternoon at Bruce Woodbury and Casino drives.

Streets were flooded and resort casinos along the corridor were temporarily without water. Repairs to the 12-inch-wide pipeline were completed by Saturday evening and water service had been fully restored by Sunday morning, officials said.

The town’s population is about 7,300, according to 2010 census data. About 60 residents in roughly 30 homes along the resort corridor were affected, said Jackie Mazzeo, executive director of the Laughlin Chamber of Commerce.

The cause of the leak was still under investigation.

Big Bend Water District customers with questions may contact the district at 702-870-4194.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.