Boulder City businessman Milo Hurst dies; bistro closes

Milo Hurst, the founder and namesake of Milo’s Cellar in Boulder City, died Nov. 22. The bistro closed on Saturday.

Milo Hurst, owner of Milo's Cellar & Wine, discusses on July 25, 2016, the future of Boulder City after the opening of the Interstate 11 Boulder City Bypass. (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid)

The founder and namesake of Milo's Cellar, located at 538 Nevada Way in Boulder City, died Nov. 22. Plans for a memorial are pending. (Celia Shortt Goodyear/Boulder City Review)

Boulder City recently lost one of its longtime business owners and influencers in the revitalization of the historic downtown area, Milo Hurst.

Hurst opened Milo’s Cellar & Inn nearly three decades ago, when there were few places in town for people to meet with friends or have a drink after work.

A Nov. 23 post on the Milo’s Cellar Facebook page stated, “It is with sadness today that we share that our founder and namesake Milo Hurst passed away peacefully yesterday at 2 p.m. surrounded by a few friends and family. He was an icon in Boulder City and his vision, humor and dedication will be missed. Please join us today and raise a glass of cheers for our friend Milo! More details about a memorial to follow.”

As of Monday, no information had been shared about a memorial. Once a date is set, it will be announced on the restaurant’s website.

More than 110 people have responded to the Facebook post. Comments included:

— “Was an honor and good experience helping him open Milo’s. Best boss ever.”

— “Rest in peace, Milo. Thank you for your generosity to our community and friendship to many. Condolences to the family.”

— “Our heartfelt condolences to his immediate and Milo’s Cellar families, as well as all of who mourn his passing. May he rest in peace, knowing that his legacy will live long. A true legend of Southern Nevada.”

This year, Boulder City Mayor Joe Hardy proclaimed Sept. 17 Milo Hurst Day. In part, the proclamation stated, “Milo Hurst has played an instrumental role in the revitalization of the downtown historic business corridor of Boulder City, transforming it into a vibrant and flourishing area that has become a hub of activity for both locals and tourists alike.”

The proclamation further stated, “Through his vision and dedication, Milo has brought to life a restaurant and bar district that has not only become a local favorite but has also gained national recognition, attracting attention from television shows and media outlets across the country.”

Hurst made a “bold and visionary decision” 30 years ago to open Milo’s Cellar in the heart of Boulder City, according to the proclamation, and the establishment “quickly became the cornerstone of the downtown area, breathing new life into the community and attracting new businesses.”

The proclamation added that Hurst had been a staunch advocate for “small growth,” ensuring that Boulder City retained its distinct identity amid changing times, and “played a key role in the commissioning and installation of the boulders upon which the renowned art statues now stand throughout the historic district, adding to the cultural richness of the area.”

Boulder City Chamber of Commerce CEO Jill Rowland Lagan said Hurst “was a man with a plan to breathe life into the Historic District. He must be given credit for doing just that. Energy, esthetics and enthusiasm for business and tourism became the norm, and he was leading the way until his last breath.”

Bistro now closed

It was announced nearly a month ago that Milo’s would be closing its doors for good. It did so Saturday.

In a Facebook post Nov. 1, co-owners Christian and Kamille Clinton wrote, “This bittersweet decision was made as the Hurst and Clinton families shift focus to family well-being and new beginnings. For the Hurst family, this means prioritizing Milo’s health and dedicating time and resources to his care and quality of life. Meanwhile, the Clinton family is joyously anticipating the arrival of a new family member, embracing the opportunity to focus on bringing new life into this world.”

They went on to write, “We are incredibly grateful to Boulder City and all the friends we’ve made along the way. This journey has been filled with unforgettable memories, and it has been our privilege to be part of this remarkable community.”