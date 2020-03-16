Boulder City cancels public meetings, limits access to City Hall

Boulder City on Monday announced closures of public facilities, limited access to City Hall and cancellations of public meetings in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Boulder City on Monday announced a string of closures and precautions being implemented to keep residents safe as the number of COVID-19 cases in the region grows.

Boulder City Hospital, the Southern Nevada State Veterans Home and all nursing homes are restricting visitors, the city said in a news release.

Public meetings and workshops are postponed through April 1 unless the City Council calls for a special meeting, according to the release. Public access to City Hall will be limited through next Monday.

Boulder City asks that non-emergency business be handled via phone or email. For a staff directory, call 702-293-9329 during regular business hours.

Utility, business license and permit payments may be may made at the back window of City Hall, according to the release. Payments can also be made online.

Police fingerprinting for background checks is temporarily suspended, the city said.

Additionally, The Big Clean event slated for March 28 is postponed until further notice.

Other temporary closures include the Boulder City Youth Center, arts center, fitness center and aquatic center. Additionally, recreational sports, special events of 50 or more people in city parks, the Safekey program and Tiny Tots programs are temporarily halted.

