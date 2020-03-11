Boulder City police seek teen boy missing since February

Anyone with information can contact the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224.

Nicholas Patterson (City of Boulder City)

Boulder City police are requesting the public’s assistance in the search for a teenage boy missing for more than a month.

Nicholas Patterson, 16, was last seen Feb. 3, according to a Boulder City news release. He has family in the Las Vegas Valley.

At the time of his disappearance, Nicholas was working at American Polishing and Plating in Henderson and a student at Boulder City High School.

He is 6-foot-1 and about 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information can contact the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on Twitter.