Brush fire burns along Colorado River near Laughlin

The Clark County Fire Department joined the Nevada Division of Forestry and other local agencies to combat a brush fire near the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area outside of Laughlin.

Crews battle a brush fire near the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. (San Bernardino County Fire District via Twitter)

A wide lagoon with a sandy beach can be found at Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area. (Deborah Wall/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area boasts about two miles of shoreline with sandy beaches, lagoons, picnic ramadas and barbecue grills. (Deborah Wall/Courtesy)

A brush fire started Sunday afternoon and had burned 6 to 10 acres outside of Laughlin, according to the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m. near the Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area, department spokeswoman Jennifer Ramella said Sunday evening.

COLORADO RIVER: #SBCoFD Boat 32 is currently assisting @clarkcountyfire with a VEGETATION FIRE at Big Bend state park in Nevada. They will be assisting with fire attack utilizing the boat’s on-board suppression equipment and the river as the water source.-JRS pic.twitter.com/JUyDmN7B7U — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) August 18, 2019

The Nevada Division of Forestry is among agencies combating the fire. The Clark County Fire Department is overseeing structure protection, she said, and no structures have been lost.

Ramella said about 500 visitors were evacuated from the park and no one was hurt.

The fire has not been fully contained, but Ramella said there are natural boundaries in place that should help, including park roads, a parking lot, the Colorado River, formerly burned areas and Needles Highway. She said the fire has jumped over the highway but remains within park boundaries.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.