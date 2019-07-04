Brush fire closes I-15 in Arizona near Nevada border

The Arizona Department of Transportation had no estimate on when the section of Interstate 15 about 30 miles northeast of Mesquite would reopen.

This undated image from video shows vehicles on Interstate 15 traveling through the Virgin River Gorge. (Courtesy, Arizona Department of Transportation)

Southern Nevada residents planning to travel to Arizona and Utah on the Fourth of July should expect major traffic delays due to a brush fire, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A section of Interstate 15 was closed Thursday afternoon in both directions just south of the Utah-Arizona border, according to a tweet from the department posted about 2:30 p.m.. The section is about 30 miles northeast of Mesquite, and about 110 miles from Las Vegas.

The highway was closed to allow a helicopter to drop water on a brush fire near the highway, the department said. There was no estimated time for the highway to reopen as of Thursday afternoon.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

I-15 near milepost 26: Traffic is stopped in both directions for a helicopter to drop water on a brush fire. This is just southwest of Black Rock Road. No estimated time to reopen. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/biaO0wGjzT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 4, 2019

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

