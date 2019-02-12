Burning Man CEO announces changes to ticket sales

Burning Man participants walk through dust at the annual Burning Man event on the Black Rock Desert of Gerlach in 2014. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)

A woman rides her bike between cars waiting to enter Burning Man in Gerlach in 2013. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

RENO, Nev. — The organizers of Burning Man are making “substantive” changes to the annual weeklong summer art festival in the Nevada desert.

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports the organization’s CEO, Marian Goodell, said in a post to the Burning Man Journal over the weekend that the changes are an attempt to combat an increasing culture of exclusivity and consumerism created by pay-to-play “concierge-type” camps.

Ticket-seekers for Burning Man should expect the pre-sale to be moved until after the directed group sale, which is for burners who are “key contributors to Black Rock City (theme and mutant vehicle camps, art collectives, and core teams).”

That directed group sale is also growing by 10 percent more tickets in an attempt to boost “meaningful participation.”

The organization also is reducing the number of high-priced tickets available by 30 percent.