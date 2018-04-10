Local Nevada

Burning Man founder hospitalized in San Francisco after stroke

The Associated Press
April 10, 2018 - 9:57 am
 

SAN FRANCISCO — One of the founders of the Burning Man global summer cultural event remains hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a stroke.

The Burning Man organization on Monday said 70-year-old Larry Harvey had a massive stroke April 4. His prognosis is unknown, but the group says he’s “receiving excellent round-the-clock medical care.”

Organizers say Burning Man and Black Rock City 2018 will go on in Nevada.

Burning Man was founded in 1986. It’s described as an experiment in art and community. Its name comes from the burning of a wooden effigy known as “The Man.”

