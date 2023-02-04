53°F
Local Nevada

Burst pipeline killed 1, injured 1 at Nevada gold mine, report says

The Asociated Press
February 3, 2023 - 6:00 pm
 
A view looking out from the Goldstrike roaster cooling tower at Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin opera ...
A view looking out from the Goldstrike roaster cooling tower at Nevada Gold Mines' Carlin operation on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

EUREKA — Two miners were trying to remove a water pipeline at a gold mine in northeast Nevada last month when the pipe burst, killing one and injuring the other, according to a preliminary report issued by federal safety investigators.

Alejandro Castaneda, 49, who had been working for nearly 20 years at Nevada Gold Mines’ Goldstrike Underground mine, was killed in the Jan. 23 accident, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration said.

Pedro Morquecho was injured in the accident at the mine in Eureka County north of Carlin, the Elko Daily Free Press reported. He was treated at an area hospital and released.

The two miners were removing steel waterlines with hand tools “when one of the waterlines suddenly broke apart,” MSHA said. “The waterline struck both miners, killing one and injuring the other.”

The mine employs 554 workers, MSHA said. An investigation into the the accident is continuing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved,” Nevada Gold Mines said in a statement following the accident. “Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.”

The last hardrock mining fatality in Nevada was nearly a year ago when a truck driver was killed in a crash on Feb. 14 at NGM’s Cortez Underground Mine, the Frees Press reported.

Eye drops recalled after infections in Nevada, other states
Eye drops recalled after infections in Nevada, other states
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

One person has died from the outbreak linked to the over-the-counter eye drops, and at least five others had permanent vision loss, health officials said.

California stands alone on Colorado River water usage plan
California stands alone on Colorado River water usage plan
By Ian James Los Angeles Times

With the recent expiration of a federal deadline, California now finds itself sharply at odds with six other states over how to take less water from the shrinking Colorado River.

 
Fill Lake Mead with Mississippi River water? Don't rule it out
By Brittney J. Miller Cedar Rapids Gazette

Amid a major drought in the Western U.S., a proposed solution comes up repeatedly: large-scale river diversions, including pumping Mississippi River water to parched states.

Oregon kidnapping suspect killed 2 before suicide, police say
Oregon kidnapping suspect killed 2 before suicide, police say
By Andrew Selsky The Associated Press

Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, died at a hospital Tuesday night, hours after he shot himself while hiding in a crawlspace underneath a house in Grants Pass, Oregon.

GM approves $650M Nevada lithium mine investment
GM approves $650M Nevada lithium mine investment
By Scott Sonner The Associated Press

General Motors Co. has conditionally agreed to invest $650 million in Lithium Americas Corp. in a deal that will give GM exclusive access to the first phase of a mine planned near the Nevada-Oregon line with the largest known source of lithium in the U.S.

