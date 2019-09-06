Bus crash injures 4 Pahrump Valley High School football players

The school bus transporting the junior varsity team hit “a piece of construction equipment” on Highway 160, near the Tecopa Road turnoff, school officials said.

Pahrump Valley High School (Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times)

Four students were briefly hospitalized with minor injuries Thursday evening after a bus transporting the Pahrump Valley High School’s junior varsity football team crashed on a highway.

The crash, involving a school bus and “a piece of construction equipment,” happened in a construction zone on Highway 160, near the Tecopa Road turnoff, according to the Nye County School District.

The four students all had been released from the hospital as of Friday morning.

“Superintendent (Dale) Norton thanks all responders for their quick action and for putting the safety of our students and staff first and foremost,” according to a press release. “He would also like to thank the parents and good Samaritans who stopped to assist.”

