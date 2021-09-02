Caldor Fire still moving, evacuations and smoke-filled skies — PHOTOS

The Caldor Fire remained roughly three miles south of the recently evacuated city of South Lake Tahoe, moving toward the California-Nevada state line.

A helicopter from the Ventura County Fire department returns for more water to drop on a ridge along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Christmas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Firefighters mop up spot fires along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Christmas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A sign is hung on the garage of an evacuated home from the Caldor Fire in Tahoe Meadows on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A fire crew hikes up a ridge along SR 207 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, west of Gardnerville, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Fire burns amongst the pines on a ridge along SR 89 from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Christmas Valley. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Horses eat grass along SR 207 as the Caldor Fire rages over the next ridge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, west of Gardnerville, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A sprinkler douses an evacuated home from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Kingsbury, Nevada. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas firefighter Eric Moon is ready to re-supply trucks out working on the Caldor Fire lines with his water tender on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A tree still burns from the Caldor Fire along California State Route 50 at Sierra Pines Road on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Strawberry, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nothing but chimneys stand on properties burned recently from the Caldor Fire along California State Route 50 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Strawberry, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jim and Alicia Halloran with dog Billy Budd prepare to leave from the MontBleu, now evacuating due to the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Smoke fills the sky above the MontBleu and Harrah's from the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Guests sit outside awaiting a shuttle as the MontBleu was evacuating due to the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Paddle boards and boats are idle as smoke fills the sky over the lake from the nearby Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jillian Kohlstrom, left, and daughter Anastasia Ringgard, 13, await a ride from the MontBleu, now evacuating due to the Caldor Fire on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Stateline, Nev. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dozens of emergency vehicles are staged as smoke fills the sky with the Caldor Fire on the move at the intersection of California State Route 89 and California State Route 50 on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, outside Meyers, Calif. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Favorable weather helped firefighters trying to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching wildfire, but officials warned Wednesday that stiff winds and dry conditions mean that homes in the California-Nevada alpine region are still in danger.

The Caldor Fire remained roughly three miles south of the recently evacuated city of South Lake Tahoe, moving northeast toward the California-Nevada state line, said Henry Herrera, a battalion chief for the agency, which is also known as Cal Fire.

Crews tried desperately to keep flames away from urban communities, where houses are close together and shopping centers, hotels and other structures would provide even more fuel for a fire that so far has been feeding on trees, grasses and scattered homes and cabins.

More than 4,200 firefighters and other personnel are working to contain a fire that has swelled to more than 320 square miles since it started Aug. 14.

Flames have destroyed at least 700 homes and structures and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate as the fire continues to threaten the pristine alpine lake that is a year-round magnet for tourism and an emerald jewel of the Sierra Nevada range.

Images showed one ski lodge turned on snow-making equipment in a last-ditch effort to save buildings from the mega-fire.

Evacuations continued Wednesday in Douglas County.

Southern Nevada firefighters dispatched to assist the battle against the Caldor Fire are mostly providing support to their Northern Nevada colleagues on the front lines of the devastating woodland blaze.

