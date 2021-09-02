Caldor Fire still moving, evacuations and smoke-filled skies — PHOTOS
The Caldor Fire remained roughly three miles south of the recently evacuated city of South Lake Tahoe, moving toward the California-Nevada state line.
Favorable weather helped firefighters trying to save communities on the south end of Lake Tahoe from an approaching wildfire, but officials warned Wednesday that stiff winds and dry conditions mean that homes in the California-Nevada alpine region are still in danger.
The Caldor Fire remained roughly three miles south of the recently evacuated city of South Lake Tahoe, moving northeast toward the California-Nevada state line, said Henry Herrera, a battalion chief for the agency, which is also known as Cal Fire.
Crews tried desperately to keep flames away from urban communities, where houses are close together and shopping centers, hotels and other structures would provide even more fuel for a fire that so far has been feeding on trees, grasses and scattered homes and cabins.
More than 4,200 firefighters and other personnel are working to contain a fire that has swelled to more than 320 square miles since it started Aug. 14.
Flames have destroyed at least 700 homes and structures and forced tens of thousands of residents to evacuate as the fire continues to threaten the pristine alpine lake that is a year-round magnet for tourism and an emerald jewel of the Sierra Nevada range.
Images showed one ski lodge turned on snow-making equipment in a last-ditch effort to save buildings from the mega-fire.
Evacuations continued Wednesday in Douglas County.
Southern Nevada firefighters dispatched to assist the battle against the Caldor Fire are mostly providing support to their Northern Nevada colleagues on the front lines of the devastating woodland blaze.
— The Review-Journal contributed to this report.