Caldor Fire: ‘Things are heading in the right direction’; Thousands return home

The 213,000-acre Caldor Fire south of Lake Tahoe saw its smallest daily growth in two weeks, allowing 5,500 residents to return home after being evacuated, fire officials say.

The day-over-day rate of growth – 2,350 acres – marked the fourth straight day of decline, Sierra National Forest Supervisor Dean Gould noted at a 7 a.m., operational briefing. Some 250 displaced residents living in temporary shelters were able to leave, he said. Containment was at 29 percent, up from 25 percent Thursday morning.

“Things are clearly heading in the right direction for us,” Gould said.

The fire has burned 333 square miles since Aug. 14, surmounting the Sierra Nevada range from west to east through lightly populated, mountainous and heavily forested terrain. It is only the second fire in California history to cross over from one slope of the range to the other. The first, the Dixie Fire, is still burning at 55 percent containment roughly 50-100 miles to the north.

Driven by gusty winds, the Caldor fire grew by leaps and bounds to race 40 miles to the northeast from its origin south of the Grizzly Flats community in California’s El Dorado County. It burned to within three miles of South Lake Tahoe, and its northeasterly track toward the Nevada state line forced evacuation of communities in Douglas County. Evacuation orders remain in place there, while officials are lifting orders and warnings along the fire’s western perimeter in El Dorado county.

While humidity was forecast to remain low, winds were expected to remain calmer again Friday and into the weekend, with temperatures warming and a high pressure system building that will keep winds down, incident meteorologist Jim Dudley said Friday.

Fire activity decreased overnight, according to the 7 a.m. incident update. Fire containment operations are now divided into east and west zones, with the eastern zone spanning the area from South Lake Tahoe toward the Nevada state line. Daily fire growth in that area was listed as “minimal” Friday morning.

The fire has destroyed 661 homes and 196 other structures, including commercial properties and other minor buildings; 31,901 structures were listed as threatened as of early Friday. Six injuries have been reported, four to fire personnel and two to civilians.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

