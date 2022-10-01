California man killed in U.S. 95 two-vehicle crash in Nye County

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 24, according to NHP.

A California man died in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Nye County last weekend.

The crash occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Sept. 24. Benny Ramirez, 41, of Colton, California, was driving a white Acura at a high rate of speed southbound behind a white Volvo semi truck with a trailer attached.

Ramirez failed to slow down as he steered to the left, and he struck the left rear of the truck, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The Acura overturned and Ramirez was ejected and he died at the scene.

No further information was available.

