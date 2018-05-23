California man one of victims in multifatal crash on US 95

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified the first of five people killed in a Sunday afternoon crash on U.S. Highway 95 about 85 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Arturo Otero, of Chula Vista, California, was killed in the three-vehicle crash along a two-lane stretch of the highway near Amargosa Valley in Nye County. He was 78.

The crash happened just before 4:25 p.m. when a northbound car attempting to pass a pickup truck moved into the southbound lane and hit another car head-on. The collision sent the northbound car crashing into the truck, causing the truck to flip.

It is unclear which vehicle Otero was in.

All five victims died at the scene. The lone survivor, the passenger of the truck, was flown to University Medical Center, where she is expected to survive.

A member of Otero’s family declined to comment when reached Wednesday morning.

