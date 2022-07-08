97°F
California man, passenger killed in rural Nevada crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 7, 2022 - 5:51 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Two people, including a child, died in a crash in Nye County on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m., a gold Lexus SUV crashed into the back of a silver Thor Motor Coach RV that was stopped at a pilot car traffic control point on southbound U.S. Highway 95, about 11 miles south of Beatty, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Lexus, Raul Saldano, 28, of Sacramento, California, and a passenger, an unidentified girl, died at the scene.

No one else was injured.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

