California man, passenger killed in rural Nevada crash

The crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on southbound U.S. Highway 95, south of Beatty.

Two people, including a child, died in a crash in Nye County on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 3:45 p.m., a gold Lexus SUV crashed into the back of a silver Thor Motor Coach RV that was stopped at a pilot car traffic control point on southbound U.S. Highway 95, about 11 miles south of Beatty, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Lexus, Raul Saldano, 28, of Sacramento, California, and a passenger, an unidentified girl, died at the scene.

No one else was injured.

