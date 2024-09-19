California refinery work puts upward pressure on Las Vegas gas prices

Las Vegas gas prices have stayed steady in the past month while nationwide prices dropped 19 cents a gallon, according to AAA.

Gas prices are down 19 cents a gallon nationally over the past month as of Sept. 19, 2024, but have risen about 6 cents in Las Vegas, according to AAA. A motorist fills up the tank of a vehicle at a gasoline pump at a Costco warehouse Friday, May 31, 2024, in Aurora, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

While gas prices have dipped significantly elsewhere in the U.S., Nevada has yet to see a meaningful drop, according to a transportation expert.

The average Las Vegas gas price for a gallon of regular was $3.92 on Thursday, just slightly under last month’s average of $3.93, according to AAA.

California’s annual refinery maintenance season now underway limits supply for Las Vegas and other areas, keeping prices steady because of less available fuel and diminished demand after the summer driving season.

“While much of the country watches prices at the pump fall, Nevadans are still waiting for the drop,” said John Treanor, spokesman for AAA in Las Vegas.

That, he said, is because of oil refinery maintenance in California.

“Every year oil companies schedule routine maintenance and inspections at some of their oil refineries. This maintenance process takes the refinery offline, meaning it cannot create fuel,” Treanor said. “While the maintenance is planned, scheduled for after the summer driving season is over, and done on a rotating schedule, it still has an impact on prices for every state that gets their fuel from California.”

Nationally, the average fuel price has dropped 19 cents in the past month, while Nevadans have seen prices rise nearly 6 cents, Treanor said.

“The fall fall is coming,” he said. “Once routine maintenance is finished, supply will be back up and that, paired with the introduction of the winter blend, will lead to lower prices at the pump.”

Nevada gets 88 percent of its gasoline supply from California refineries, Treanor said.

By comparison, 14 states have prices averaging below $3 a gallon.

Reno area motorists are paying an average of $4.52 a gallon.

One year ago the average price for a gallon of regular in Las Vegas was $5.10 with the Nevada average at $5.02.

The record high for gas prices in Las Vegas was nearly $5.68 for regular on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

