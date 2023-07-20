101°F
Local Nevada

California ticket captures $1B Powerball prize

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 19, 2023 - 9:56 pm
 
Updated July 19, 2023 - 10:01 pm
A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store inn November ...
A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store inn November 2022 in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

Finally. A ticket won the the Powerball jackpot.

On Wednesday night, the California Lottery announced that one ticket won an estimated $1 billion. KTLA reported that the ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles.

It was the third biggest Powerball jackpot and the seventh largest in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers were 7-10-11-13-24 with a Powerball of 24. The next drawing is Saturday for $20 million. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 39 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

