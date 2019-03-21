California woman ID’d as victim in crash north of Las Vegas

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A woman who died after a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 95 near Creech Air Force Base Wednesday evening has been identified.

Megan Campbell, 22-year-old resident of Torrance, California, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Nevada Highway Patrol officers were called about 5:05 p.m. to U.S. 95 near the base, about 45 miles northwest of Las Vegas, after receiving a report of a car that had turned over, Highway Patrol spokesman Jason Buratczuk said.

Witnesses said Campbell, driving the Toyota 4Runner, drifted left and rolled over after over correcting to the right, he said.

Two passengers were taken to University Medical Center with serious, but nonlife-threatening injuries, Buratczuk said.