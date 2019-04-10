California woman identified as driver killed in 1-11 crash

A UPS tractor-trailer sustained severe damage in a head-on crash with another vehicle on Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 93 near the Arizona-Nevada border, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

Debris lies on the roadway from a head-on crash between two vehicles on Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 93 near the Arizona-Nevada border, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The woman killed Tuesday morning while driving a rented U-Haul truck the wrong way on Interstate 11 and U.S. Highway 93 near the Arizona-Nevada border has been identified.

She was Trinidad D. Flores, 29, of Victorville, California, the Clark County coroner office’s said. Her cause and manner of death were still pending Wednesday morning.

Flores was driving the U-Haul truck north in the southbound lanes of the highway near Boulder City when she hit an oncoming UPS truck just after 3 a.m., Nevada Department of Transportation spokesman Tony Illia said.

“There are reports that she was driving erratically,” Illia said Tuesday afternoon, adding that the U-Haul had the woman’s belongings inside.

The UPS truck driver was hospitalized but is expected to live, he said.

The crash happened about two miles east of the Nevada-Arizona border and caused a large diesel fuel spill, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

