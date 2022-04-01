76°F
California’s highest-in-nation gas prices dip slightly

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2022 - 6:19 pm
 
Per gallon gas prices at the Mobil station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Phot ...
Per gallon gas prices at the Mobil station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Photo submitted)
Per gallon gas prices at the Shell station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Phot ...
Per gallon gas prices at the Shell station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Photo submitted)
Per gallon gas prices at the Valero station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Pho ...
Per gallon gas prices at the Valero station in Baker, Calif., on Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Photo submitted)

California, home of the highest gas prices in the nation, is seeing a very slight downward dip at the pump.

The high was reached Tuesday when the statewide average was just a shade under $5.92 a gallon for regular. The average dropped to just under $5.90 on Thursday, according to AAA.com.

Motorists filling their tanks at any of the four stations at Baker, a common stop between Las Vegas and Southern California, were paying $6.29 to $6.49 a gallon on Thursday.

The average price Thursday in Los Angles was $6.04.

In Nevada, the average price on Thursday was $5.23 and a half cent on Thursday. In Clark County, the average was just below $5.34 a gallon.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

