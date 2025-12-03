Capitol Christmas tree, 1st from Nevada, lights up Washington — PHOTOS

Ornaments adorn the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, nicknamed “Silver Belle,” as it passes through Las Vegas on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025, at the Las Vegas Civic Center. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Capitol Christmas Tree, a red fir from Nevada, is seen on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1, 2025. (Kristen DeSilva/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree, a 53-foot red fir from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada, is illuminated in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., and his wife Kelly Johnson stand with Grady Armstrong, a fourth-grade student from Virginia City, Nev., as they light the Capitol Christmas tree, a red fir from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada, in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Grady Armstrong, a fourth-grade student from Virginia City, Nev., left, joined by House Speaker Mike Johnson of La., helps to light the Capitol Christmas tree, a 53-foot red fir from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada, in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON — After a gray, rainy day at the U.S. Capitol, the clouds parted, revealing a sunset that one could call borrowed from the desert skies of Nevada. A bald eagle circled overhead, squirrels foraged under a manicured landscape, and flocks of robins and starlings decided on a tree to roost for the night. All of these species have something in common — habitat in America’s national forests.

At the center of the otherwise bare West Lawn stands a Christmas tree, chosen from Nevada’s national forest — the largest in the contiguous United States — the Humboldt-Toiyabe. As night fell, the neon spirit was in the nation’s capital.

“My grandpa worked at Mount Rose ski area for nearly 50 years, and my dad is a firefighter … in Virginia City.” That’s how Grady Armstrong started his speech at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday evening. “They have shown me the love for the forest, nature and the outdoors.”

The fourth grader from the small, historic mining town won a contest this year to read his speech at the Capitol Christmas tree lighting ceremony, traveling across the country with his family to witness “Silver Belle” in all her glory.

The 53-foot red fir from the northwestern part of the state is the first from Nevada to be named “The People’s Tree,” on display at the U.S. Capitol through the holiday season. Chosen for its green-blue foliage and sturdy branches — shaped just right to hold decorations — Silver Belle is now adorned with thousands of handmade ornaments from Nevadans.

The tree was lit by Grady, alongside Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, members of Nevada’s congressional delegation and other dignitaries, including Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

“I want the country to know how special Nevada’s public land and national forests are,” Grady continued. “These lands are full of wonder, from big animals like elk, mule deer, bighorn sheep and even moose to smaller animals like fish, lizards, and birds.”

The delegation praised Nevada’s role in the process.

“It’s a shining beacon from Nevada to the Capitol and all across the country, and everybody that comes here will see it,” Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said. “Nevadans are rightfully proud of it.”

Cortez Masto said so many ornaments were made — more than 22,000, well over the goal of 10,000 — some will be on display on the trees in their D.C. offices.

“Most people think of Nevada as desert,” she added, “which is absolutely beautiful, and I love it, but there are incredible places to see. And I think Grady said it perfectly. From the neon lights to the starry skies, and you have this beautiful land all over the state, and it’s just a treasure.”

Carefully harvested at the end of October, the tree was packed neatly into a custom-built trailer before touring Nevada on its way to the Capitol. The Capitol Christmas tree is a heavy lift, beyond its actual 4,600-pound heft. As a representative of the Silver State, the tree was sponsored, supported and cared for by companies and individuals across the state.

“Even in this dark season,” Johnson said, “this tree shines bright, not from just one light, but from thousands, shining together. And in much the same way, the strength of our nation is found in the individual, in the small towns and neighborhoods, in places like Elko and Incline Village and Henderson and Virginia City.”

A roar of Nevadans and those involved with the tree filled the field at Tuesday’s event, including wildlife biologist Noel Fletcher with Ironwood, which sponsored the tree and helped pick Silver Belle using 3D LIDAR imaging.

“I want our public to know about these millions of acres that are out there for them to explore, enjoy, appreciate, respect, whether they visit them or not,” Fletcher said, visiting the U.S. Capitol from Prescott, Arizona. “It’s important to pass on that stewardship and appreciation of the natural world beyond city limits.”

Fletcher carried on the evening’s theme: enjoying public lands.

“Get out of town for a day, for an afternoon. Take a picnic, take a drive, slow down and go explore,” Fletcher said.

Silver Belle will be on display at the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol grounds, lit from sundown to 11 p.m., through Jan. 1, following a 61-year tradition that highlights America’s 154 national forests across 741 million acres.

The national Christmas tree will be lit at the White House on Thursday and remain lit through Jan. 1.

Contact Kristen DeSilva at kdesilva@reviewjournal.com. Follow @kristendesilva on X.