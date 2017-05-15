ad-fullscreen
Local Nevada

Car strikes, kills 61-year-old pedestrian in Mesquite

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2017 - 3:35 pm
 

A pedestrian died Monday in Mesquite when he was hit by a car, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

A Chevy “passenger car” struck and killed a 61-year-old man in the intersection of Mesa and East Pioneer boulevards, near the East Veterans Memorial Highway, Highway Patrol trooper Chelsea Stuenkel said.

The 78-year-old driver of the car sustained no injuries, Stuenkel said. The Highway Patrol does not suspect impairment as a factor.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the decedent’s identity once next of kin have been notified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
