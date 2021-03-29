Cause of death released for miner who died at Jean quarry

The 26-year-old had last been seen loosening bolts on a pipe at the work site Feb. 25 before he went missing for several hours, records show.

The 26-year-old miner who died at a work site near Jean last month drowned, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

His manner of death was ruled an accident, the coroner’s office said Monday afternoon.

Angel Mariscal-Robles, who worked as a plant operator at the Sierra Ready Mix Quarry site, had last been seen loosening bolts on a pipe Feb. 25 before he went missing for several hours, according to a preliminary report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration.

The Clark County Fire Department was called to the site around 10:41 a.m. that morning, where they found that Robles had fallen, become “entrapped,” and died, officials said.

Sierra Ready Mix did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

