Cedar Breaks Scenic Road closed for winter

Cedar Breaks National Monument south of Brian Head in Southern Utah. (Submitted photo)

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Cedar Breaks National Monument’s Scenic Road connecting Utah Highways 14 and 143, has closed for the winter season.

Snow drifts and ice have accumulated to the point where the road has become unsafe for vehicle traffic, stated a news release from Cedar Breaks National Monument. Although the scenic road through the park is closed, vehicles can still access the northern side of the park via Highway 143 and the town of Brian Head.

State Route 143, connecting Parowan to Panguitch, will remain open during the winter but the public should be aware this route temporarily closes during and immediately after heavy snowstorms and periods of blowing snow. For up-to-date road conditions, Visit the Utah Department of Transportation’s webpage or get 24-hour automated information by dialing 511 in state, or 866-511-UTAH (8824) out of state.

Cedar Breaks Scenic Drive will be transformed into a marked and groomed snowmobile route and the rest of the park will become a winter playground for those on snowshoes and skis.