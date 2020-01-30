Census Bureau is hiring: 5K jobs open in Nevada

Census Bureau spokeswoman Misty Slater said, on average, a census taker in Clark County can make between $3,600 to $4,000 in an eight-week period.

A Census 2020 form is seen Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Toksook Bay, Alaska. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

The U.S. Census Bureau will host multiple hiring events in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas this weekend.

Some clerical jobs are available, but the vast majority of positions will be for census takers visiting households that do not complete and return a 2020 Census questionnaire. The Census Bureau will hire around 5,000 temporary positions in Nevada, spokeswoman Misty Slater said.

The Las Vegas event will be at 1250 S. Buffalo Drive, suite 100. The North Las Vegas event will be at 2103 Civic Center Drive. Both locations will be open Jan. 31 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Census Day 2020 is on April 1, but the temporary jobs could last from mid-March through June and pay $18 to $20 an hour.

Slater said, on average, a census taker in Clark County can make between $3,600 to $4,000 in an eight-week period.

Workers must be at least 18 years old, be a U.S. citizen and have a valid driver’s license. Most jobs require access to a vehicle and the internet.

Applications also can be submitted through February at 2020Census.gov/jobs or by calling 855-562-2020.

Census invitations and questionnaires printed in both English and Spanish will be sent to homes in neighborhoods where large amounts of the population need Spanish-language assistance.

Census takers will carry cards with translated phrases in those same languages to help them communicate with residents as they travel door to door, and Slater said they will also carry detailed instructions in 12 non-English languages.

