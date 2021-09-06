Child killed in crash near Pahrump; Route 160 northbound back open

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened on northbound state Route 160 at mile marker 43 around 4 p.m.

Law enforcement officers investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash on State Route 160 near Pahrump on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021. A juvenile was killed when a vehicle was hit from behind and overturned, deputies said. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)

A child was killed in a two-car crash near Pahrump on Sunday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened on northbound state Route 160 at mile marker 43 around 4 p.m. For unknown reasons, one car hit another from behind, forcing the second car onto the dirt shoulder where it overturned.

One child in the overturned vehicle was killed, Wellman said. The other seven passengers, as well as the driver from the other car, were transported to Desert View Regional Medical Center in Pahrump.

Another child from the overturned car was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, Wellman said. The conditions of the others were unknown Sunday evening.

The Highway Patrol had not determined as of 5:15 p.m. whether the driver of the car that caused the crash was impaired.

Northbound lanes had reopened by 9:05 p.m.

