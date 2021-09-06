104°F
Child killed in crash near Pahrump; Route 160 northbound closed

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2021 - 5:07 pm
 
Updated September 5, 2021 - 5:27 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A child was killed in a two-car crash near Pahrump on Sunday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Ashlee Wellman said the crash happened on northbound state Route 160 at mile marker 43 around 4 p.m. For unknown reasons, one car hit another from behind, forcing the second car onto the dirt shoulder where it overturned.

One child in the overturned vehicle was killed, Wellman said. The other seven passengers, as well as the driver from the other car, were transported to Desert View Regional Medical Center in Pahrump. Their conditions were unknown Sunday evening.

The Highway Patrol had not determined as of 5:15 p.m. whether the driver of the car that caused the crash was impaired.

Northbound lanes are closed, but the southbound side is open. Wellman said the road will remain closed for at least a few hours as troopers investigate.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335.

