Citing health, Stavros Anthony ends Nevada congressional bid

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony is backing out of the race for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, clearing the way for former Rep. Cresent Hardy to take a run at the seat.

Councilman Stavros Anthony leaves the clerk's office after filing his paperwork to run for Las Vegas City Council representing Ward 4 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Las Vegas City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony is backing out of the race for Nevada’s 4th Congressional District, clearing the way for former Rep. Cresent Hardy to take a run at the seat.

In statement released Monday, Anthony cited health concerns as the reason for bowing out.

“In November I had to admit myself into Centennial Hills Hospital for three days due to an elevated heart rate. My doctor has advised me that an exhaustive campaign, travel around the state of Nevada, and weekly trips to Washington DC if I were to win, would exacerbate my condition,” Anthony said. “As a result, I will no longer be a candidate for Congress in Nevada’s 4th district or any other office in 2018. I will continue to serve on the Las Vegas City Council and finish my term.”

In 2014, Hardy unseated then-incumbent Rep. Steven Horsford during a red wave. He served one term before losing to Democrat Ruben Kihuen in 2016 by a margin of 49-45 percent. Kihuen is not running for re-election.

“Councilman Anthony is a friend and I was proud to stand with him. Peri and I’s thoughts and prayers remain with Stavros, Bernadette and their family,” Hardy said in a statement Monday morning.

Hardy had initially decided against running for any office in 2018 after toying with the idea of running in the adjacent 3rd District, which represents Henderson and southern Clark County. But when Kihuen announced that he would not seek re-election following several accusations from women accusing Kihuen of sexual harassment, Hardy’s interest in his old seat piqued.

“I have been heartened by the outpouring of support and encouragement I’ve received from countless Nevadans,” Hardy said. “In the coming days, I’ll be discussing a potential candidacy with my family and will be making a decision very shortly. This is a critical time for our country, but for America, and for Nevada, no challenge is too great.”

Several Democrats have committed to running to replace Kihuen, including state Sen. Pat Spearman, while others like Horsford and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee have said they are considering jumping into the race.

Contact Colton Lochhead at clochhead@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4638. Follow @ColtonLochhead on Twitter.