Local Nevada

Clark County coroner IDs man killed in wrong-way collision

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 19, 2017 - 10:37 am
 

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a wrong-way driver who died in a head-on collision Saturday near Searchlight.

The deceased man was 45-year-old Erasmo Magana of Searchlight.

Before 1 a.m., Magana drove on the wrong side of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 and crashed into a Ford F-250 truck. He died at the scene.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

The coroner’s office did not list intoxication as a contributing cause of Magana’s death.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

