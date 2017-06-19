Clark County coroner IDs man killed in wrong-way collision

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a wrong-way driver who died in a head-on collision Saturday near Searchlight.

The deceased man was 45-year-old Erasmo Magana of Searchlight.

Before 1 a.m., Magana drove on the wrong side of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 95 and crashed into a Ford F-250 truck. He died at the scene.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries but did not require medical attention.

The coroner’s office did not list intoxication as a contributing cause of Magana’s death.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.